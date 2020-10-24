AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COLD. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,434,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,922,000 after buying an additional 1,443,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after buying an additional 959,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,202,000 after buying an additional 566,995 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

