American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) versus Johnson Outdoors (OTCMKTS:JOUT) Head-To-Head Review

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.14, indicating that its share price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors 8.17% 12.79% 8.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Rare Earths and Materials and Johnson Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Outdoors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Johnson Outdoors has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Johnson Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors $562.42 million 1.55 $51.41 million N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Rare Earths and Materials Company Profile

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its Camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

