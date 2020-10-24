American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $100.98 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

