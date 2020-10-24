Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 158.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amcor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.