AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $63.00

Shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $68.94. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $68.94, with a volume of 1 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of AMCON Distributing worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

