Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.10

Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) (LON:ALT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 28173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group plc (ALT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

