Alpha Windward LLC Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,235 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,141,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,559,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

