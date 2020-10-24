Alpha Windward LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

