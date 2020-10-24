Alpha Windward LLC Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,065,000 after acquiring an additional 486,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,143,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

NYSE WHR opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

