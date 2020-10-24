Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nucor by 107.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 36.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NYSE NUE opened at $50.19 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

