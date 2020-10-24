Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

