Alpha Windward LLC Sells 6,921 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 14,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.