Alpha Windward LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,519,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in K12 by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get K12 alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $28.70 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. K12’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.