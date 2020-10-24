Alpha Windward LLC Sells 364 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,110,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 920,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $593.28 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

