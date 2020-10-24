Alpha Windward LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 141.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 477,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

