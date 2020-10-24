Alpha Windward LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,974 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,536 shares of company stock valued at $30,353,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

DKS opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

