Alpha Windward LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after buying an additional 900,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after buying an additional 278,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,772,000 after acquiring an additional 501,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE KBH opened at $37.62 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $4,412,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $38,074,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Insiders have sold a total of 218,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

