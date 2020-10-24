Alpha Windward LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. FMR LLC raised its position in KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after buying an additional 900,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after buying an additional 278,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Home by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,772,000 after buying an additional 501,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist boosted their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,814 shares of company stock worth $8,310,752. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

