Alpha Windward LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.40 million, a P/E ratio of 194.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.
Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 515.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 321.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 61,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
