Alpha Windward LLC Sells 138 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.6% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $149.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

