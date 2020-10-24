Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xerox by 528.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,601 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Xerox by 213.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 866,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 19.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,207,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 194,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Xerox by 75.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,002,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 432,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 650,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XRX opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.