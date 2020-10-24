Alpha Windward LLC Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 56.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

