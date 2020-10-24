Alpha Windward LLC Reduces Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor makes up approximately 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $3,751,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

