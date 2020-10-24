Alpha Windward LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.