Alpha Windward LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Amgen by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 122,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

