Alpha Windward LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 37,162.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth $951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aecom by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Aecom in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aecom in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Aecom has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.