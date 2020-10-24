Alpha Windward LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

