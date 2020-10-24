Alpha Windward LLC Purchases Shares of 15,180 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 17.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 26.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 69.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.