Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 9,077 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.1% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

