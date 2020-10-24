Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

