Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 2,761 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

