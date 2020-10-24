Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 2,761 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
