Alpha Windward LLC Makes New Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned about 0.05% of Rite Aid as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 261.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of RAD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.