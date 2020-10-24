Alpha Windward LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 625.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 37.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 267,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

