Alpha Windward LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Fortinet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 54,333 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

