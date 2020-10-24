Alpha Windward LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln National by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 497,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.