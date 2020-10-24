Alpha Windward LLC Invests $415,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nucor by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

