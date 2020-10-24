Alpha Windward LLC Invests $288,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.