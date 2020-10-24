Alpha Windward LLC Invests $285,000 in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned about 0.05% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $442,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $4,999,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 203.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 118,082 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

