Alpha Windward LLC Invests $235,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $111.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

