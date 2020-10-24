Alpha Windward LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

