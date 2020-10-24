Alpha Windward LLC Increases Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 12.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 17.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $119.20 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

