Alpha Windward LLC Has $488,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 210,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 38,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

