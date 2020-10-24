Alpha Windward LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 29.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.