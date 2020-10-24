Alpha Windward LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5,763.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,606,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $45,397,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,445,000 after buying an additional 2,224,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

EQT stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

