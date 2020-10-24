Alpha Windward LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5,763.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in EQT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EQT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EQT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.49. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. EQT’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

