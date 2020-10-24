Alpha Windward LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.47. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

