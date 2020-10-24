Alpha Windward LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

