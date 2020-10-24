Alpha Windward LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

