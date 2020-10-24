Alpha Windward LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 578,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38,043.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 526,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

