Alpha Windward LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Alpha Windward LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $117,183,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 151.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,796,000 after buying an additional 231,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,675,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $241.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

